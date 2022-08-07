Good Samaritan's car stolen, crashed while kids still inside

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in custody after trying to steal the SUV of someone who had stopped to help her on the side of the Nashville, TN road. An 18-year-old and a minor were inside the vehicle at the time. The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her during her attempted escape, around 2:35 p.m. Neither child was injured.

The woman had originally found herself stranded by the side of the road after traveling on a highway to Murfreesboro, TN. She hit a curb, which disabled the vehicle she was driving, identified as a Ford Focus.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to help her, and when the woman saw an opportunity, she hopped into the driver's seat of one of the assisting vehicles, a gray Acura MDX SUV.

The woman drove the Acura down another parkway but crashed into two vehicles. She was confronted by the 18-year-old and minor child, causing her to cross into the oncoming lane of traffic near and stop after hitting a tree.

She took off running, but a police officer chased her on foot.

The woman was taken into custody after assistance from a Metro Nashville Police Department off-duty officer. The Good Samaritan whose car was stolen was reunited with her unharmed children.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.