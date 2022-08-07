Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Good Samaritan's car stolen, crashed while kids still inside

The children were not injured
A woman is in custody after attempting to steal a Good Samaritan's SUV with an 18-year-old and a minor still inside.
police
Posted at 11:56 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 12:18:15-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in custody after trying to steal the SUV of someone who had stopped to help her on the side of the Nashville, TN road. An 18-year-old and a minor were inside the vehicle at the time. The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her during her attempted escape, around 2:35 p.m. Neither child was injured.

The woman had originally found herself stranded by the side of the road after traveling on a highway to Murfreesboro, TN. She hit a curb, which disabled the vehicle she was driving, identified as a Ford Focus.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to help her, and when the woman saw an opportunity, she hopped into the driver's seat of one of the assisting vehicles, a gray Acura MDX SUV.

The woman drove the Acura down another parkway but crashed into two vehicles. She was confronted by the 18-year-old and minor child, causing her to cross into the oncoming lane of traffic near and stop after hitting a tree.

She took off running, but a police officer chased her on foot.

The woman was taken into custody after assistance from a Metro Nashville Police Department off-duty officer. The Good Samaritan whose car was stolen was reunited with her unharmed children.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019