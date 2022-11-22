Crews continue search for missing 20-year-old hiker in New Hampshire

Authorities in New Hampshire are asking for the public's help in the search for a woman who went hiking by herself in zero-degree temperatures.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said in a Facebook post on Monday that Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the intent to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume that's in the White Mountain range.

Officials said that the 20-year-old was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

According to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, three teams of searchers went out Sunday, stating that "temperature along the ridge is about zero, 30-40 mph winds make the chill factor -30."

On Monday, the agency said 60 people, including air support and incident command, went searching for Sotelo, but they had no luck locating her on either day.

Officials said anyone who may have encountered Sotelo along their climb should contact the New Hampshire State Police Dispatch at 603-271-1170.

