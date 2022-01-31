Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his criminal sex assault case.

The 84-year-old Cosby has been free since June.

That's when a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned his conviction and released him from prison.

The state's highest court found that Cosby believed he had a nonprosecution agreement with a former district attorney when he gave damaging testimony that later led to his arrest.

Prosecutors say there's no evidence of a binding immunity agreement.

Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean in Monday's brief says the case rests on a narrow set of facts that should not interest the Supreme Court.