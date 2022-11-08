Cornell University suspends frat parties following reports of druggings, sexual assault

Cornell University has suspended all fraternity parties and social events after reports of crimes at residences affiliated with fraternities over the weekend.

There were reports of four students being drugged and a student being sexually assaulted, according to the Cornell University Police Department.

"We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations," a letter from the university president and vice president stated.

During the suspension, fraternity leaders will be tasked with implementing stronger health and safety protocols.

"No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely," the letter stated.

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made following the weekend incidents.