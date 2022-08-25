Watch Now
Capitol Records drops artificial intelligence rapper after just one week

Backlash aimed at the record label said the project followed too many stereotypes
CNN Newsource
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 24, 2022
Artist FN Meka has been dropped by Capitol Records after backlash citing "gross stereotypes," Forbes reported.

Meka has over 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 10 million followers on TikTok.

The backlash began to gain traction on social media after users said they were not comfortable with the way the AI character was being portrayed.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit Industry Blackout wrote in a letter, “It is a direct insult to the Black community and our culture. An amalgamation of gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerisms that derive from Black artists, complete with slurs infused in lyrics,” the statement said. “We find fault in the lack of awareness in how offensive this caricature is.”

The organization called for Capitol Records to cut ties with the computer-generated artist.

