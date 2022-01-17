British police arrest 2 in investigation into Texas standoff

Police in Britain have arrested two teenagers allegedly connected to Saturday's hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue.

The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects Sunday or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

The hostage-taker, a British citizen identified as a 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed by SWAT team members after holding four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville.

The suspect demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of killing U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

The FBI said Sunday that there's no immediate indication the man had connections to any broader plan but that the agency's investigation "will have global reach."