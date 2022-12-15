Autopsy reveals Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner died of colon cancer complications

Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary musicians Tina and Ike Turner, died last week of complications from metastatic colon cancer, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office stated in an autopsy report.

USA Today and NBC News reported that Ronnie Turner passed away on Dec. 8 at the age of 62. According to the coroner's office, other significant conditions listed in the report included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, atherosclerotic is when plaque builds up on and in a person's artery walls, and cardiovascular disease is heart disease.

According to the National Cancer Institute, metastatic cancer spreads from where it originally started to other parts of the body.

On Friday, his mother and wife, Afida Turner, mourned his death in tributes on social media, NBC News and the Los Angeles Times reported.

Ronnie Turner was the youngest of his mother's four sons and appeared in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” a biopic based on his parents, the news outlets reported.

Tina Turner’s eldest son, Craig Turner, died in 2018 of an apparent suicide, and Ronnie's father, Ike Turner died in 2007 due to a cocaine overdose, the news outlets reported.