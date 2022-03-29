Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting the seventh baby with actor and husband Alec Baldwin. Baldwin announced the news on Tuesday in an Instagram post revealing that she is pregnant.

The couple shared a video of the moment she and Alec told their family and Alec reposted her reveal. Hilaria wrote that the baby is due this fall and eluded to many ups and downs over the past few years.

Baldwin wrote on Instagram, "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids, as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media. I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones."

On Oct. 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin was involved in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico movie set. Baldwin, who was to star in a Western film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for a scene when the firearm was discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Hutchins' family is suing Baldwin and the movie's other producers.