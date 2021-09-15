4 people found shot in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin cornfield

DUNN COUNTY, Wisc. — Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating after four people were found shot in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims, who were all from Minnesota, on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, from Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul.

Investigators said an autopsy was conducted Monday on all four victims, including two men and two women, which showed they all died from gunshot wounds.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims. I wish we could release more details of our investigation but we have to balance the public’s desire to know the details with running the risk of harming our investigation and losing evidence for building a good homicide case”, said Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

During a press conference Tuesday, Sheriff Bygd said they do not have a motive.

Sheriff Bygd said authorities were alerted to the area after receiving a 911 call about a black SUV off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan.

According to the Associated Press, a father of one of the victims said the four victims were at a bar Saturday Night in St. Paul and got into a vehicle when they left.