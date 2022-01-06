Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

House, Senate to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with moment of silence, prayer vigil

items.[0].image.alt
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
One year after the attack on the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, people visit the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
U.S. Capitol
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 08:08:40-05

Lawmakers, Capitol police officers and other top officials in Washington, D.C., will mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday with a series of tributes throughout the day.

Remembrance tributes at the Capitol will begin at noon ET, when lawmakers will observe a moment of silence. Around that time of day a year ago, Trump supporters began making their way toward the Capitol ahead of what would become a riot.

Later in the day, officials will hold remembrance ceremonies on the National Mall outside of the Capitol building.

A candlelight vigil will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET, led by the "We the People" coalition group. According to CNN, the group is holding the event to mark the tragic events of Jan. 6 and to call on elected leaders to pass voting rights and D.C. statehood legislation.

Finally, elected representatives and senators will participate in a prayer vigil at the Capitol steps at 5:30 p.m. ET. The lawmakers will reportedly "join in the observance of the day in prayer and music."

Following a speech from then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters rushed the Capitol, disrupting the certification of the presidential election results.

Rioters broke windows, fought hand-to-hand with police officers and briefly delayed official proceedings in the Capitol.

Many of the rioters that day were fueled by false claims of widespread voter fraud — false claims that Trump and other top Republicans pushed.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the riots. Several other Capitol police officers died by suicide in the days after the attack.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019