Suspect arrested in brutal slashing in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A call for a woman suffering from multiple cuts to the face and body lying in the street in front of a vacant rowhome on West Mulberry Street in West Baltimore.

25 cuts in all, including some so deep along the woman’s face and neck, she may carry the scars of disfigurement for the rest of her life, and now, police have arrested 39-year-old Mitchell Kirby for allegedly carving her up with a box cutter.

Baltimore Police

“This was a brutal crime. It was incredibly violent,” said Baltimore Police Detective Nicole Monroe. “The victim is going to need reconstructive surgery, and the suspect is now incarcerated. He’s been locked up.”

According to court documents, it’s alleged the victim and two other women had stolen Kirby’s car four days earlier before police pulled them over in an area known for drug dealing.

It appears the attack was payback.

“We tell people often, ‘Do not take the law into your own hands’,” said Monroe. “So often when that occurs, people become victimized even further and sometimes things just turn terribly violent and now instead of you being the victim, you’re the suspect and you’re in jail.”

Kirby is being held at Central Booking on a series of charges including attempted first degree murder.