Police on the scene of a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore

Michael Seitz
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 19:57:38-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in East Baltimore on Plainfield Avenue.

Police confirm two people have non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two victims have life-threatening-injuries.

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

This story will continue to be updated.

