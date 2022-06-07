Police on the scene of a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in East Baltimore on Plainfield Avenue.
Police confirm two people have non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two victims have life-threatening-injuries.
Homicide detectives are on the scene.
