Police: Man gets violent with officers after exposing self inside Arundel Mills Dunkin'

Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 21, 2022
HANOVER, Md. — A report of an indecent exposure at the Dunkin' in Arundel Mills turned violent Tuesday.

Police were first called around 1:30pm for a 19-year-old man screaming and undressing himself inside the store.

When officers attempted to take the man into custody, he allegedly began fighting them and spit in one's eye.

The suspect was later identified as James Alexander Morgan Mccarty, of Hanover.

After being taken to the hospital, Mccarty reportedly broke an IV pole in his room and tried breaking down the door.

As officers and hospital security made their way inside the room to restrain Mccarty, police say he pulled the IV pole from his pants and started wielding it around like a sword.

The officer then tased Mccarty, allowing for them to place him under arrest.

