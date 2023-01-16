Watch Now
Police investigate assault and robbery in Pikesville

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jan 15, 2023
PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating an assault and robbery in Pikesville.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road.

According to police, the victim was making a food delivery when they were approached by suspects demanding money.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body by one suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Pikesville Precinct at 410-887-1279.

