Parkville man charged for possession and distribution of child pornography

Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 16, 2021
PARKVILLE, Md — Early Wednesday morning a man in Parkville was arrested by Maryland State troopers for distribution and possession of child pornography.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Aaron Anthony Speight. He's been charged with nine counts of possession and six counts of distribution of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated the investigation in the beginning of May.

Homeland Security Investigations and the state police served a search warrant at Speight's home. A forensic review showed Speight's electronic devices had multiple child pornography files.

Speight is currently awaiting a bail review at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Aaron Anthony Speight
