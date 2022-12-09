One killed, another in serious condition after Royal Farms shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 24-year-old man has been shot and killed and it happened around 6pm in the Royal Farms store on West Patapsco Avenue.

Police aren't sure what led up to the shooting, but they did say a second victim, a 31-year-old man, walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

He is in critical condition. We spoke to some people in the area and many are shocked that this happened.

Neighbors like Edward Donalp says the violence needs to stop and adults need to lead by example instead of letting their impulsive actions lead them to crime .--take sot--

"The adults should know better, and that's what scares me because, who's teaching the kids. When these adults are doing these senseless murders, where are their values for the children. I just hope it gets better," said Donalp.

This incident is still under investigation.