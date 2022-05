BALTIMORE — No one was injured in a two-alarm fire in West Baltimore that spread to several homes.

Baltimore City firefighters were called to W. North Avenue at N. Warwick Avenue around 4:45 Thursday morning. That's right near Coppin State University.

A spokesman says the fire spread to three vacant homes. One home next to the vacant buildings had to be evacuated because of smoke inhalation.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.