New information hub helps students solidify summer plans

BALTIMORE — It's almost the last day of school for many high school seniors in Baltimore and summer vacation will be in full swing across the city soon.

Every year more than 180,000 kids participate in some sort of summer camp or program during their vacation.

Today, the mayor announced a new information hub that outlines the thousands of programs the city has to offer.

They range from camps at Baltimore City rec centers and parks, to programs run by various non profits.

"Summer is more than a break from school, its an opportunity for our young people to continue their intellectual growth social development and their personal journeys and of course have a lot of fun in the sun," said Scott.

Families can even explore a map of the city, to see what exactly their area has to offer.

To check out the full list, click here.

