More Maryland State Police presence on I-83

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jul 01, 2022
MARYLAND — Starting today, Maryland State Police will extend their patrols from the Baltimore city-county line to Fayette street in the city.

Troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the JFX and a small portion of President street.

Police with the Maryland transportation authority will assume patrol responsibilities and conduct criminal and traffic enforcement on route 295 within the Baltimore city limits. They will also respond to calls for service on route 295 from bush street to the Baltimore county line.

