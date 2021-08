BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man who was attempting to cross Reisterstown Road early Wednesday was seriously injured in a crash.

According to Baltimore County Police, the 21-year-old was attempting to cross Reisterstown Road near east Pleasant Hill Road just before 1:00 a.m and was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Nissan remained on the scene.