Man convicted of abusing dogs in Baltimore county

Posted at 6:15 AM, Jul 29, 2022
REISTERSTOWN  — A man is convicted of abusing animals after more than two dozen dogs were found badly injured at his home in Baltimore county.

Cory Hannah was arrested back in May of 2020.

Investigators say officers found 26 dogs in poor condition at his home in Reisterstown including five that had a number of injuries and untreated medical conditions. Prosecutors say four of the dogs were tortured.

All of the dogs were taken from the home and successfully treated.

Hannah will be sentenced October 13.

