Hidden Bias of Good People with Dr. Bryant Marks

Posted at 3:02 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 14:56:25-04

Monday, March 8th, WMAR aired a special "Hidden Bias of Good People" which looks at individuals and how ideas we've been exposed to throughout our lives take hold, and while we assume we're always thinking independently, we're not.

The hourlong special, “Hidden Bias of Good People,” is hosted by Bryant T. Marks, Ph.D., founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. The special is interactive and conversational, with a goal of helping viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry based on our upbringings and environments. Implicit, or unconscious, bias refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside of our conscious awareness and control.

Dr. Bryant T. Marks Sr., a minister, researcher, trainer, and award-winning educator, hosted the special and provided answers in the commercial-free program.

As part of its commitment to creating a better-informed world, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), which owns WMAR-2, is running the special on its local television stations across the country in the 41 markets where it operates.

