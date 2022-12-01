Governor Larry Hogan says goodbye

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan took a look back at his eight years in office tonight.

The event at Maryland Live Casino and Hotel was both a way to celebrate his time as governor and to thank his supporters and say goodbye to the position.

In terms of his future, he didn't make any official announcements, but still danced around the possibility of staying in politics.

"I've always been an underdog and people have always counted us out, but every time we've beaten the odds and the people in this room have already helped us do the impossible and if those ideals worked in Maryland, there is nowhere in the United States where these very same principles will not succeed," Hogan said.

He also promised to work all the way up to the end of his term on January 18, when governor-elect Wes Moore will take over.