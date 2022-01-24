Gov. Hogan announces executive order to expand health care staffing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Hogan enacts an executive order Monday to expand the state’s health care staffing for hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacies.

The new order addresses the staffing shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order will provide more licensing flexibility for pharmacists and technicians, allow nursing students to serve as licensed practitioners, and allow respiratory therapy students to assist EMS workforces.

"We continue to take short-term actions to support our health care workforce as it deals with the Omicron wave and the influx of unvaccinated patients," said Governor Hogan. "All of the data continues to show very encouraging trends, with many of our key health metrics consistently and substantially declining. We ask Marylanders to remain vigilant, to keep doing the things that can keep us safe, and to get boosted for maximum protection against these variants."