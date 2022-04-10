Four people shot in Saturday within a two-hour period

BALTIMORE — Four people were shot in Baltimore City Saturday within a two-hour time period.

4/9 – 5:15 p.m.: A 29-year-old man was shot in abdomen in the 300 block of South Monroe Street. The victim was transported to area hospital. His condition is unknown.

4/9 – 4:41 p.m.: Double shooting victims, ages 38 and 34, were shot in the 3500 block of Noble Street. Both were transported to an area hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

4/9 - 3:30 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of North Caroline Street. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call either the Southern District detectives at (410) 396-2499 or the Southeastern District detectives at (410) 366-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.