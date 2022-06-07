Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Five people arrested after ghost guns found in car

Baltimore County Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 6:10 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 06:10:23-04

TOWSON — Three men and two minors face several charges this morning after police say they found three loaded ghost guns during a traffic stop in Towson.

It happened last Thursday at the intersection of York road and East Pennsylvania avenue.

Police say an officer initially stopped the car for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the officer learned of a robbery in the area and searched the car.

Investigators say that's when the officer found three ghost guns and the wallet of the robbery victim.

The three men are facing several gun, robbery and assault charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019