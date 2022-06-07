Five people arrested after ghost guns found in car

TOWSON — Three men and two minors face several charges this morning after police say they found three loaded ghost guns during a traffic stop in Towson.

It happened last Thursday at the intersection of York road and East Pennsylvania avenue.

Police say an officer initially stopped the car for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the officer learned of a robbery in the area and searched the car.

Investigators say that's when the officer found three ghost guns and the wallet of the robbery victim.

The three men are facing several gun, robbery and assault charges.