Encampment to be set up near City Hall to point out Baltimore homeless issues

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore organization is setting up more than 30 tents Wednesday morning to drive attention to the homeless issue in the city.

The Black Community Development Coalition, Baltimore’s new citizen driven homeless organization, will set up the homeless encampment on the War Memorial Plaza at City Hall.

Organization leaders said It is an effort to draw the attention of Baltimore City leaders to the growing and expanding homeless encampments throughout the city.

The new coalition represents 10 organizations advocating action from Mayor Brandon Scott, the Baltimore Office of Homeless Services and all concerned citizens of Baltimore.

MORE: Audit reveals issues impacting homes, homeless in Baltimore

Baltimore helping to combat homelessness

This encampment will be made up of homeless individuals and homeless families including children.

"We have been asking the Baltimore City government to make Baltimore's homeless encampments and families a priority," said Minister Christine Flowers, a co-founder of the coalition. "So now they will not be able to ignore the problem. We're bringing it right to their front door.”

MORE: Baltimore makes huge investment in homeless services

The tents will be set up by 5 a.m.

Organization leaders said there are currently more than 10 homeless encampments in Baltimore, “many with unsanitary conditions including toxic and undrinkable water sources, outbreaks of COVID-19 and a vulnerable population being preyed on by thieves and sexual predators.”

"We are demanding action on behalf of the city's homeless," said Xavier Stukes, founder of the Black Community Development Coalition. "We have millions of federal dollars that have come to Baltimore in order to alleviate homelessness and no one can account for these funds. How many people have to be forced on the streets before we see some action?"