BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run overnight Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle ran over and killed a man along the MD-200 Intercounty Connector, prior to Georgia Avenue.

The make and model of the car is unknown, but is believed to be silver or gray in color with front-end damage.

Traffic in the area was impacted for nearly five hours.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-537-6905.