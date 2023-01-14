$1.35B Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine

The Mega Millions drawing on Friday had more than seven million tickets sold, but there was one ticket that had the big prize.

The $1.35 billion jackpot winner came from the state of Maine, according to Maryland Lottery officials. This roll is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fourth-largest overall in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and 14 as the Mega Ball. The Megaplier was 2X.

If you didn't win the big money, you may want to hold onto your ticket. Friday's drawing brought in seven three-tier winners in Maryland, that prize money ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

The following retailer sold a third-tier winning ticket for Friday night's drawing with the Megaplier option, worth $20,000:

Royal Farms #244, 6901 Van Dusen Road in Laurel (Prince George's County)

The following retailers sold third-tier winning tickets for Friday's drawing worth $10,000 each:

Quick Stop, 3301 East Joppa Road in Baltimore (Baltimore County)

Giant #348, 6050 Daybreak Circle in Clarksville (Howard County)

7-Eleven, #18677, 410 North Washington Street in Easton (Talbot County)

Safeway, #1616, 444 WMC Drive in Westminster (Carroll County)

Dash In, #12091, 11001 Livingston Road in Fort Washington (Prince George's County)

Dash In, 8695 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena (Anne Arundel County)

During the jackpot roll, which began in October and spanned a total of 26 drawings, Maryland Lottery retailers sold three $1 million second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets (Adelphi, Upper Marlboro and White Hall) and 26 third-tier winners worth at least $10,000 each.