First Monkeypox related death reported in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Health Department officials have confirmed the first Monkeypox related death in the state.

The person was reportedly immunocompromised, therefore resulting in a more severe case of the virus.

No other specific details were released about the individual.

“Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated.”

People living with a condition that weakens the immune system, such as advanced or untreated HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, and organ transplant, may be more likely to have serious complications or need treatment.

As of October 14, there have been 700 positive documented cases of Monkeypox in Maryland. So far — 7,661people have been vaccinated.

According to state data, African Americans are most impacted and account for 61.6 percent of cases. Overall, men make up 95.1 percent of residents affected.

