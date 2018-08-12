Video of a Baltimore officer repeatedly hitting a man goes viral and leads to suspension

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A video of an officer repeatedly punching a man in Baltimore has surfaced.

The incident happened Saturday morning on East Monument Street and North Rose Street and shows a Baltimore police officer repeatedly hitting another man.

The cause of this incident is unknown, but Gary Tuggle, the Baltimore Police Department’s Interim Police Commissioner, sent out the following statement:

I am deeply disturbed by the video that surfaced online earlier today. The officer involved has been suspended while we investigate the totality of this incident. Part of our investigation will be reviewing body worn camera footage. If anyone witnessed this incident we are asking you to contact the Office of Professional Responsibility at 410-396-2300 or visit the following website: https://www.baltimorepolice.org/transparency/citizen-complaints.

A couple hours later, Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh also released a statement.