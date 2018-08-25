Army Captain indicted for engaging in sexual activity with minors as young as 12 years old

BALTIMORE, Md. - A federal grand jury indicted U.S. Army Captain Kevin J. Gorbsky on charges of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

According to court documents, Gorbsky used emails and social media accounts under the names “Justin Smelder”, “John Bbeez,” and “johnbeez66" to chat with minors between 12 and 17 years old.

Officials say that he would pass off as a 19-year-old, while his real age ranged from 28 to 31 years old and would engage in sexually explicit videos and images with the minors.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Gorbsky faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for each count of enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Gorbsky is scheduled to have an initial appearance on August 27, 2018, at 3 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.