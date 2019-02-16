BALTIMORE,Md. — Baltimore Police reports that three 14-year-old boys have been arrested and charged as adults for the sexual assault of a woman.

RELATED: Sexual predators forced teenager on MTA bus into alley at gunpoint

Police say the 19-year-old woman had just gotten off an MTA bus and was walking into the 300 block of North Fulton Avenue when three suspects forced her into an alley at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

Neighbors came out of their home and interrupted the assault and the suspects took off.

On Thursday, detectives arrested 14-year-old Wilmer Ramos, 14-year-old Phillip Worrell and 14 year-old Nile Campbell. A fourth juvenile, a 12-year-old, was present during the assault and was also arrested and charged.

The three, 14-year-olds have been charged with First and Second Degree Rape and the 12-year-old, who has been charged as a juvenile, was charged with First Degree Rape, Third & Fourth Degree Sex Offense, Conspiracy-Kidnapping, Conspiracy-Robbery, Perverted Practice and Handgun on Person.

Ramos, Worrell and Campbell are currently being held at Central Booking and Intake Facility.

