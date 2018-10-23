VIDEO: Teen intentionally runs over classmate; sentenced to 25 years in prison

EDGEWATER, Md. (WMAR) - The teen charged with intentionally running over one of his classmates with is and then leaving the scene will serve a 25-year sentence.

The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office released a cell phone video of the hit-and-run to WMAR on Monday.

From the time the cellphone video starts recording, State's Attorney Wes Adams says you can hear Nicholas Hoffman and see his plan.

"Regardless of what the dispute was before, you don't use a car -- you don't run somebody down in a way to settle that. That's just not the way lawful people behave," Adams said.

The video shows Hoffman intentionally speeding into and over 16-year-old Logan Dandley.

Adams says Hoffman's reasoning was an argument in their high school.

Adams says witnesses, including the witness recording the cell phone after Hoffman told them to do so, alerted school resource officer of what happened, one of whom was instructed to start recording on the cell phone, and that helped police not only find out who was responsible but pinpoint the how and why in this brutal hit-and-run.

"He drove away. There was no hesitation. There was no swerving. He put him right between the headlights and he hit him," Adams said.