8-month-old baby almost dies after eating heroin capsule, mother arrested

PASADENA, Md. (WMAR) - The Anne Arundel County Police Department arrested a mother after her eight-month-old baby ingested an opioid.

On March 20, officers responded to a cardiac incident involving the said eight month old in the 2900 block of East Almondbury Drive in Pasadena. Once they arrived, first responders were told that the child had possibly ingested a heroin capsule. The paramedics were able to revive the infant with a dose of naloxone and transported the baby to Children’s Hospital which resulted in a full recovery from the suspected overdose.

The Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit arrived, started an investigation and obtained a search warrant of the home. They found multiple gel capsules containing trace amounts of suspected controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and suspected CDS paraphernalia was also found. That evidence was submitted to the police department’s drug lab for analysis and it was later revealed that the suspected CDS had tested positive for traces of fentanyl and methadone.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the baby’s mother Jordan Marie Holt, 20, and located and arrested her on Thursday.

In addition to multiple drug paraphernalia charges, Holt was also charged with first and second degree child abuse; reckless endangerment; child neglect; and possession of fentanyl and methadone.