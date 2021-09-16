800 BCPS students, staff quarantined: what next?

TOWSON, Md (WMAR) — Out of roughly 121,000 Baltimore County students and staff, 185 have tested positive in the last week and 858 are quarantining.

The Baltimore County Schools spokesman said the number is about what they expected because of the COVID rate in the county, and they are working to make sure those students continue learning.

If the entire class has to quarantine, the teacher will move the class completely virtual. But if a student is exposed outside the classroom, like on the bus or in the cafeteria, it’s an individualized approach where the student will work with their principal to get asynchronous work and access to tutoring.

"It’s much easier to work with the family given their individual circumstances. They may not have the capacity to do virtual instruction for instance so we would in some cases supply pen and paper to do individual Schoology or individual pen and paper assignments at home," said Spokesman Charles Herndon.

Right now there are no plans to change this process because of logistics.

"To do anything else would put an extra burden on the teacher in the classroom to do dual instruction and that’s something we’ve been trying to move away from," said Herndon.

Vaccinated people do not have to quarantine.

For unvaccinated people, it’s 10 days from the date of exposure as long as they don’t develop symptoms. It can be shortened if they test negative 5 days after the exposure.

They are also sanitizing buildings every day, regardless of if there was a case or not.