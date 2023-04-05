You can now get SpaghettiOs with a spicy kick from Frank’s RedHot

SpaghettiOs is jumping on the spicy food trend by teaming up with a beloved hot sauce brand for a twist on the canned pasta.

New SpaghettiOs Spicy Original is made with Frank’s RedHot sauce for a mild-medium heat level. The new flavor is geared toward Millennials who, according to SpaghettiOs, make up more than a third of its national sales. Plus, Campbell’s says 35% of respondents in a survey said they add hot sauce to their SpaghettiOs.

“SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot each have an undeniable fandom,” Mieka Burns, vice president of meals and sauces at Campbell Soup Company, said in a press release. “Through this collaboration, we’re excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying.”

New SpaghettiOs Spicy Original is available at retailers nationwide now for around $1.59 per can.

This is the second spicy comfort food from Campbell’s this year, as they also created a Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup that proved so popular during a giveaway that they are now putting it in stores.

Using the Scoville heat unit scale, a tool for measuring the spiciness of peppers, Campbell’s says Chunky’s Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is 13 times spicier than Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup.

The soup will hit store shelves nationwide this summer for a suggested retail price of $2.99.

In other spicy food news, Heinz is also turning up the heat on a popular condiment: ketchup. The brand is launching three Spicy Ketchup flavors and the first-ever Heinz Hot 57 sauce, which have a range of flavors and “unique pepper bases.”

The new ketchup varieties include Chipotle (medium), Jalapeño (hot) and Habanero (hotter), while the Heinz Hot 57 Sauce puts a red jalapeño twist on the classic sauce. All four products are hitting store shelves nationwide now.

Frank’s RedHot also recently launched a new product of their own: pickle-flavored hot sauce.

Blending Frank’s classic hot sauce with the flavor of dill pickles, the sauce is made with real pickle juice and is meant to go on chicken, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fried foods and more.

