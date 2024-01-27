Watch Now
Multi-car crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge shuts down all westbound lanes

Posted at 1:16 PM, Jan 27, 2024
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are temporarily shut down following a major multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority were dispatched to the area for reports of a large crash spanning the west lanes.

Authorities say multiple people have been taken to area hospitals following the collision and that eastbound and westbound traffic are currently alternating on the eastbound span.

Police are advising travelers to use caution and follow the directions of police officers and maintenance personnel in the area.

Expect delays in both directions. Maryland Transportation Authorities estimate that the westbound lane will remain closed into mid-afternoon as tow trucks are clearing the vehicles.

As of reporting, the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

