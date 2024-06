DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police and Fire have found the missing 6-year-old that was last seen in the Dundalk area.

Marcel Traoren, who is non-verbal, was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police say he was found in the waters of Lynch Cove.

Before he was found, officials say he was last seen at 4:50 a.m., in the Dundalk area.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.