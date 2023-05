ELKTON, Md. — The Elkton Police Department found a missing 3-year-old boy dead in a body of water Monday afternoon in Elkton.

Police say they found missing Mykell Richardson just before 3 p.m., near his home.

Richardson was last seen around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday near Quail Court in Elkton, Maryland.

He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt and pull ups.