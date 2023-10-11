PeoplesBank - Fill the House 2023

PeoplesBank strives to be a financial mentor within the community through a variety of tools and services, like Vision Boards and other unique financial products at each of their four Maryland Financial Centers.

PeoplesBank is also passionate about helping customers meet their home buying goals. As one of the leading mortgage lenders in Pennsylvania and Maryland, PeoplesBank can help you understand all of your options. They offer conventional loans as well as specialized programs for first time buyers, renovation, and lot loans.

As a true community bank, giving back is important. This is PeoplesBank’s 7th year supporting House of Ruth through the Fill the House campaign. You can join us on October 18 at the Weis in Towson, where PeoplesBank and WMAR will be collecting donations of:



Bath and hand towels

New sheets, new pillows, and sheet sets (twin)

Air mattresses

Bathroom curtain / Rug sets

Baby formula and diapers (larger size diapers especially needed)

New women’s and children’s underwear and socks

Laundry detergent, dishwashing detergent, and Clorox wipes

Learn more about PeoplesBank here.

Learn more about Fill the House here.