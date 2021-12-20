Peanut Allergy Treatments

Holiday parties can be extra stressful for families of kids with a peanut allergy. Whether you're traveling or hosting, we've got some tips to help give you some peace of mind.

Symptoms of a peanut allergy are wide ranging, from mild hives or itching in the mouth to much more severe trouble breathing or swallowing.

If you're attending a party, call ahead to discuss the menu with the host. Let them know about your dietary needs, and offer to bring a dish that is allergy friendly. You can also feed your child ahead of time so there's no rush for food. Always have emergency medication like an epi-pen available.

There is also an oral therapy available for children aged 4-17 with a peanut allergy.

