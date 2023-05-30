Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Maryland TraumaNet - Trauma Awareness Month 2023

Posted at 1:37 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 13:37:19-04

May is Trauma Awareness Month, a time to honor and recognize Trauma Programs, Trauma Registry Professionals, Injury Prevention Professionals, and Trauma Survivors.

Maryland TraumaNet works all year to advance trauma care in the state. Maryland TraumaNet is a network of the nine adult and two pediatric trauma centers in Maryland that work together to raise awareness, provide prevention tips, and improve care for better outcomes.

Tim Poole is a trauma survivor who recently participated in Gratitude Rounds at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Tim survived a head on collision with a truck while riding his motorcycle, and Gratitude Rounds gave him the opportunity to thank the team of professionals who cared for him.

Learn more about Maryland TraumaNet here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices