Maryland TraumaNet - Trauma Awareness Month 2023

May is Trauma Awareness Month, a time to honor and recognize Trauma Programs, Trauma Registry Professionals, Injury Prevention Professionals, and Trauma Survivors.

Maryland TraumaNet works all year to advance trauma care in the state. Maryland TraumaNet is a network of the nine adult and two pediatric trauma centers in Maryland that work together to raise awareness, provide prevention tips, and improve care for better outcomes.

Tim Poole is a trauma survivor who recently participated in Gratitude Rounds at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Tim survived a head on collision with a truck while riding his motorcycle, and Gratitude Rounds gave him the opportunity to thank the team of professionals who cared for him.

