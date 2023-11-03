Watch Now
Maryland SPCA - November 2023

Posted at 1:13 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 13:14:53-04

Adoptable dogs and cats are waiting for you at the Maryland SPCA! You can help make a difference in an animal's life by adopting, volunteering, donating, or attending an SPCA event.

On November 18, come to the MDSPCA Pawliday Village to have your pet's picture taken in a winter wonderland, or a meet and greet with Santa and the Grinch! There will be fun activities for pets and their people, and all funds raised go directly back to the SPCA.

Teachers can also take advantage of the Wagging Tales TLC program. The teacher led curriculum is for kids from pre k- grade 12 and explores empathy, social skills, and compassion towards people and pets.

Learn more here.

