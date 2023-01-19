Watch Now
Limor Suss - New Year, New You 2023

Posted at 1:59 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:59:52-05

Ready for Jan-new-ary? Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her essentials!

Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini is the combination condiment and dressing made with one single, superfood ingredient, sesame seeds. It’s a highly nutritive and extremely delicious dressing, drizzle, or dip that’s ready to set the food world on fire. With high protein, zero added sugar, low carbs, and good fats, it’s the ideal addition to any salad, sandwich or veggie dip. It makes food Mighty, and it’s good on everything! One key ingredient, endless possibilities. Available at select major retailers nationwide.

The all-new Micellar Cleansing Jelly Water is an all-in-1 charcoal facial cleanser, makeup remover and purifying toner that gently absorbs excess oil for flawless results.

Start the new year with extra cash by listing on Poshmark.

Learn more here.

