Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

Sophia Mason.jpg
The Associated Press
This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement. (Hayward Police Department via AP)
Sophia Mason.jpg
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 15:31:07-05

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A child’s body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl. Police in Merced said they discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at the home.

They were acting on a tip from police in the Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report earlier this week from relatives of Sophia Mason.

They said they had not had contact with the girl since December. Merced police said investigators are working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death.

A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child’s mother was arrested by Hayward police on Thursday, and the girl was not with her. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019