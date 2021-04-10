Watch
Maryland lawmakers plan to override vetoes on police reform

AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a Baltimore police cruiser is seen parked near a building while officers check on a call. A comprehensive package of police reform measures cleared the Maryland General Assembly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 including repeal of police job protections long cited as a barricade to accountability. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 2:52 PM, Apr 10, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are gathering to override Gov. Larry Hogan's vetoes of three police reform measures. The Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, is convening Saturday. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday evening that includes the repeal of job protections in the police disciplinary process that critics say impede accountability. Hogan also vetoed a measure with a new statewide use-of-force policy. Another vetoed measure would expand public access to records in police disciplinary cases and limit the use of no-knock warrants. In his veto message, Hogan wrote that he believed the measures would erode police morale and damage recruitment and retention.

