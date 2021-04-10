Maryland lawmakers plan to override vetoes on police reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are gathering to override Gov. Larry Hogan's vetoes of three police reform measures. The Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, is convening Saturday. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday evening that includes the repeal of job protections in the police disciplinary process that critics say impede accountability. Hogan also vetoed a measure with a new statewide use-of-force policy. Another vetoed measure would expand public access to records in police disciplinary cases and limit the use of no-knock warrants. In his veto message, Hogan wrote that he believed the measures would erode police morale and damage recruitment and retention.