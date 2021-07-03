Watch
Iconic Domino Sugars sign to be relit in Baltimore July 4

AP
** RETRANSMISSION TO DELETE REFERENCE WORLD FAMOUS ** The Domino Sugars neon sign is seen on top of the Domino Sugar building, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, in Baltimore. Baltimore is the fittest city in America, according to one annual survey. To which many Charm City residents are responding: You gotta be kidding. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 19:05:49-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — A sign that’s long occupied an iconic spot on Baltimore’s skyline is set to light up again after several months of repairs. News outlets report the Domino Sugars sign will be officially relit on Independence Day. The sign’s neon lighting has been replaced by new energy-saving LEDs. The new lights are supposed to mimic the original. According to the Baltimore Sun, the project also included the removal of the 70-year-old sign’s letters and border, repairs to the steel piers on the sign and the repainting of its support structure.

