Matter for Mallory: Meta Oversight Board calls for more transparency and the hidden cost of historic tags

BALTIMORE — Mallory is digging into two Maryland issues this week: getting answers when you're locked out of social media, and the surprise costs for Maryland's historic plates.

💼 A push for social media transparency

Users locked out of their Facebook or Instagram accounts are often left without answers. Mallory explores the Meta Oversight Board's push for clear explanations, what changes are being recommended for the appeals process, and what it means for users who feel they've been wrongly penalized.

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Locked out of Instagram or Facebook? Meta Oversight Board calls for more transparency

🚰 Maryland restores historic tags, but some drivers face extra costs

Maryland restores historic tag eligibility, but some drivers say the rule changes are costing them. Mallory looks at why the rule changes could cost drivers up to $80 to get their historic plates back and what one lawmaker is doing to try and waive those fees.

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Maryland restores historic tag eligibility, but some drivers say the rule changes are costing them

💡 Mallory’s tip of the week: Question unexpected fees first If you receive an unexpected fee, always verify it before paying. Contact the organization directly to confirm the charge is legitimate and to see if it can be disputed or waived. A quick check can save you from unnecessary costs.

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