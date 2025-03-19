Man dead, child injured at bus stop following shooting in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 36-year-old man is dead and an 11-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in Annapolis Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the Clay Street neighborhood around 7:45 a.m.

The 11-year-old was shot in the foot at a bus stop and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

He attended Annapolis Elementary School and along with him, there were numerous other students around at the time of the shooting.

The school was placed on a "secure" status for a few hours, meaning no one except students or staff was allowed in or out of the building.

The man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries, police say.

Officials say there will be an increased police presence in the area.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information call police at 410-260-1314.